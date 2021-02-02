Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.38). Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 273.92%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,801. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

