Zacks: Analysts Expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.79 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will report $250.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $256.21 million and the lowest is $247.94 million. PRA Group posted sales of $269.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $994.02 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94.

In other news, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $107,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $311,015. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

