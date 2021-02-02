Zacks: Analysts Expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to Post -$0.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Repare Therapeutics stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 232,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,350. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

In other news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 34,744 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $1,178,516.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,212 shares of company stock worth $3,967,634.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $6,209,000. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 976,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

