Zacks: Analysts Expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.55 Million

Brokerages expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to post $14.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.10 million and the lowest is $14.00 million. Sonim Technologies reported sales of $17.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year sales of $62.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.16 million to $63.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $68.60 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $71.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%.

SONM has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 332.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 126,196 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,507,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the third quarter worth $186,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the third quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONM stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.72.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

