Zacks: Analysts Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The Ensign Group reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $88.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 10,812 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $691,968.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 33,133 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,253,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,082 shares of company stock worth $12,522,117. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

