Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.01. Accel Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $136.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.37 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Sunday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE:ACEL traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 191,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,621. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. The company has a market cap of $917.89 million, a PE ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $15.11.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $866,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,261,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,037,118.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $1,711,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 214.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 163.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

