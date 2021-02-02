Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to post $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS.

CACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.45.

CACI International stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.76. 1,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $156.15 and a fifty-two week high of $288.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.36.

In related news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total value of $49,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in CACI International by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in CACI International by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in CACI International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CACI International by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

