Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $930,000.00

Brokerages expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to post $930,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $850,000.00. electroCore reported sales of $680,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year sales of $3.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.85 million, with estimates ranging from $5.20 million to $6.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow electroCore.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 109.15% and a negative net margin of 792.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

ECOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on electroCore in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore in the third quarter worth about $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in electroCore in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECOR opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. electroCore has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on electroCore (ECOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.