Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to report ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.26). Guardant Health posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.55.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $60,944.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $586,903.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 173,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $28,061,104.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,103,275 shares in the company, valued at $502,761,582.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 507,616 shares of company stock valued at $80,440,105. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $155.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -81.37 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.23. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $168.52.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.