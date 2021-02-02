Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Brokerages expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.82. Verint Systems reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $501,729.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,817 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,115,000 after purchasing an additional 386,879 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,672 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,225,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,561,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,219,000 after purchasing an additional 137,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $27.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.15. 121,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,070. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $77.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average of $54.58.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

