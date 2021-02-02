Zacks: Brokerages Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. ExlService posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ExlService.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.78.

Shares of EXLS stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $80.09. 144,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $89.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day moving average is $74.65.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $400,100.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,233.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $50,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,417,862.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,606. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 14.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

