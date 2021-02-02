Zacks: Brokerages Expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.22. Five9 reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Five9.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

Shares of FIVN opened at $167.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.58 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.56. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9 has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $187.99.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total value of $112,726.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,557,137.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $112,661.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,385.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,141 shares of company stock worth $11,950,722 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 24.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 23.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

