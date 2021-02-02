Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to Post $0.22 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. Kinder Morgan posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kinder Morgan.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 173,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 152,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 23,540 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 515,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 223,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 280.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinder Morgan (KMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.