Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report sales of $94.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.40 million and the highest is $95.10 million. Qualys reported sales of $84.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $362.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.60 million to $363.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $409.00 million, with estimates ranging from $396.00 million to $414.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.60.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $293,369.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,468,083.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $12,985,367.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,245,548.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,305,439 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Qualys by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,181,000 after purchasing an additional 207,285 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 364,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

QLYS opened at $143.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.96. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

