Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will report $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Sensata Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sensata Technologies.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $352,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,343 shares of company stock worth $3,724,950. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 26,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,575,000 after buying an additional 509,493 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 25,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ST opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $61.64. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

