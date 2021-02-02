Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $115.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Best Buy have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure in spite of the company reporting better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Management stated that although the company is witnessing increased demand for the products and services at the start of the final quarter, it is still difficult to predict whether these trends will persist, owing to the uncertainty related to the pandemic. Moreover, Best Buy expects gross margin to remain under pressure and anticipates higher SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter. Despite these headwinds, we believe that the company’s supply chain expertise, flexible store operating model and ability to shift quickly to digital bode well. Also, the company remains focused on executing Building the New Blue strategy and harness opportunities.”

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBY. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.60.

BBY stock opened at $107.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,316 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.