Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Sell

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Patterson Companies has outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company ended second-quarter fiscal 2021 on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the consensus mark. Moreover, the company witnessed improved performance across its segments in the quarter under review. Prudent cost-saving approach and solid sales execution worked well for the stock. A broad spectrum of products cushions it against economic downturns in the MedTech space. We believe that a diverse product portfolio, strong veterinary business prospects, accretive acquisitions and partnerships are acting as the primary catalysts. However, the company witnessed a contraction in gross margin in the quarter under review. Due to the uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is unable to provide fiscal 2021 financial guidance.”

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,433. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $36.88.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.