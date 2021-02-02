Zacks Investment Research Lowers Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) to Hold

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

EADSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Airbus stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 316,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,942. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88. Airbus has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

