Zacks Investment Research Lowers Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) to Sell

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $114.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Increasing demand for nuclear power should benefit stocks like Curtiss-Wright that serve the nuclear power market. In particular, China’s plan to expand its nuclear power capabilities are expected to boost the company’s growth. Curtiss-Wright boasts impressive financial ratios. Going ahead, the company expects to maintain a solid free cash flow level in 2020 with a targeted adjusted free cash flow conversion rate of at least 130%. Its shares outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on worldwide demand in the commercial aerospace has dragged down its operating results. Further, expanded tariff on import of aluminum and steel and their derivatives may hurt aerospace-defense equipment stocks like Curtiss-Wright. Adverse trends in the U.S. reactor market might also weigh on this stock.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on CW. Robert W. Baird lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.27. 555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,543. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.05. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $149.51.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,446,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $575,000. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

