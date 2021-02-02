Zacks Investment Research Lowers LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) to Hold

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

NYSE:LXU opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.91.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.01. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that LSB Industries will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 36.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 39,407 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 5.7% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 652,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 116.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 93,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

