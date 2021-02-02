Zacks Investment Research Lowers NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NRBO stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp grew its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.25% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

