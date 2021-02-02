Zacks Investment Research Lowers Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

REGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. US Capital Advisors reissued a hold rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $98.98 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $576.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

