Zacks Investment Research Lowers Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.42. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.25). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%. The company had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $789,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.