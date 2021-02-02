Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Glencore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Glencore from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. Glencore has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.81.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

