Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised HarborOne Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HarborOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.25.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.76. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 161,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.