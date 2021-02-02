Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) to “Buy”

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

HTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.00. 1,753,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,023. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

