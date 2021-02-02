Zacks Investment Research Upgrades STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

NYSE:STM opened at $41.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,781 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

