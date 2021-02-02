Zendesk (ZEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Zendesk to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $147.73 on Tuesday. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -94.10 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 15,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $1,976,183.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,163,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $55,287.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,210.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,638 shares of company stock worth $16,403,396 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.78.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

