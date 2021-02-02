Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) PT Raised to $175.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Zillow Group stock opened at $137.05 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $153.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 38,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $3,963,952.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,165.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.33, for a total value of $21,666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,704,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,027,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 721,732 shares of company stock valued at $80,482,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Zillow Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Zillow Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

