ZKSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.79 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 77.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $60.79 million and $1.87 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap token can now be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00004396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00047782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00145805 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00067752 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00260417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00065695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00037893 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

ZKSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.