Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 72.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,056,000 after purchasing an additional 808,118 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,065,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,317,000 after buying an additional 339,137 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,236,000 after acquiring an additional 322,435 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $39,829,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $39,310,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS opened at $155.58 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,427 shares of company stock worth $18,051,409 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Truist upped their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

