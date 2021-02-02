ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,800 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 1,010,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 166.8 days.

Shares of ZTCOF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. 2,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,790. ZTE has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

