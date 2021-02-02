Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives $14.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $33,763.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,343. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUO opened at $14.24 on Thursday. Zuora has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

