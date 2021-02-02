Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of ZRSEF opened at $469.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.72. Zur Rose Group has a 52-week low of $405.00 and a 52-week high of $509.89.

About Zur Rose Group

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

