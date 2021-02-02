Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 302,705 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 293.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,705 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $31,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 334.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,804 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,391,000 after buying an additional 1,948,406 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in NextEra Energy by 252.7% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,039,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,326,000 after buying an additional 1,461,056 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,802,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,773,000 after buying an additional 1,235,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.09. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

