Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $151.99 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 60,344 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Visa were worth $151,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $198.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.38. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

