Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 19,081 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,081 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of MetLife worth $22,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MET opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

