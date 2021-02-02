Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 881,600 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 688,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $332,483.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,568 shares in the company, valued at $362,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,032. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 22.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,999,000 after acquiring an additional 820,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 622,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,974,000 after purchasing an additional 277,576 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 641,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,875,000 after purchasing an additional 232,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

ZYME has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

NYSE:ZYME traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.00. 943,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $59.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.43.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

