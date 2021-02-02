Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 37,195 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

ZYNE stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.83.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZYNE. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

