-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Athersys’ earnings. Athersys reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of ATHX traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $2.66. 196,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,006. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of -1.54. Athersys has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

In other Athersys news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,179,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,700,000 after acquiring an additional 153,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Athersys by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,042,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 103,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Athersys by 26.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,240,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 259,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Athersys by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 798,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 138,422 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Athersys by 32.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 108,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

