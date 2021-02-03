$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. FireEye reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FireEye.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

FireEye stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. FireEye has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $786,023.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 420,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,364.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in FireEye by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,071 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FireEye by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,955 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of FireEye by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 87,785 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 33,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FireEye (FEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.