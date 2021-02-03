-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). GDS also reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GDS.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $224.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.74 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on GDS in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.24.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $110.86 on Wednesday. GDS has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $115.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in GDS by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,219,000 after acquiring an additional 380,725 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 58.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,109,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,601,000 after purchasing an additional 775,707 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,775,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,274,000 after purchasing an additional 89,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GDS by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,746,000 after buying an additional 98,722 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in GDS by 1,895.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,217,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 1,156,147 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.