-$0.12 EPS Expected for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for National Oilwell Varco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). National Oilwell Varco posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 192.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Oilwell Varco.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised National Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 425,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in National Oilwell Varco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 142,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 84,656 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 734,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOV traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,180,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,497. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. National Oilwell Varco has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.22.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

