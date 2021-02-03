-$0.14 EPS Expected for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) will report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($1.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ENDRA Life Sciences.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $59,360.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,923 shares of company stock valued at $120,220. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,057 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDRA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.16. 5,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,535,036. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.60.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

