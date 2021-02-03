$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.01. NGL Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NGL Energy Partners.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, UBS Group lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGL opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.82. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.