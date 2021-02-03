$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. CNX Resources reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNX. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In related news, CFO Donald W. Rush acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 62,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $599,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 82,650 shares of company stock worth $775,704 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 80.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,911,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,349,000 after buying an additional 2,190,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,982,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,075 shares in the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 183.3% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 916,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,241 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2,405.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,178,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 105.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,063,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

