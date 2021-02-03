$0.34 EPS Expected for American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.32. American River Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of AMRB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. 3,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,021. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American River Bankshares has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in American River Bankshares by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 207,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 66,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in American River Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in American River Bankshares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

