$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. American Public Education posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APEI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti upgraded American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $41.09.

In other news, Director Jean C. Halle sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $54,441.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,959 shares of company stock valued at $92,064 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

