$0.46 EPS Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.45. Nielsen posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen during the second quarter worth $678,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 53,509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 75,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 51.7% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 133,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 45,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NLSN stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.57. 50,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,334. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

