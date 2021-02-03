-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to report ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.72). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $5.87 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $185.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after buying an additional 42,814 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 240,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 23,413 shares during the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

